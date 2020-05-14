Police seeking missing Etowah teen

ETOWAH, Tenn. (WATE) — Police are seeking information about a missing McMinn County juvenile last seen in her home in Etowah, Tenn.

Bailey Locke, 16, was last seen in her home on Wednesday.

According to police, on Wednesday at 10:37 a.m. officers responded to a residence in Etowah in reference to a missing juvenile, Bailey Locke. Police say Bailey was last seen in her home on May 13 around 9 a.m. Bailey’s mom discovered that Bailey was missing and began to search for her. While searching for Bailey, her mom found the back door to the residence was open and Bailey had disappeared.

Officers from the Etowah Police Department searched for Bailey for several hours and still are actively searching.

Bailey is described as a 16-year-old, white female with medium length brown hair and brown eyes; standing at 5’3″ tall and weighing approximately 220 lbs. Bailey was last seen wearing black leggings, pink long sleeve shirt with ruffles and a pair of white sandals.

If anyone has any information about Bailey’s whereabouts, please contact Detective Captain Daniel Hampton with the Etowah Police Department at (423)263-7088. You may also contact the Police Department on our Facebook page.

