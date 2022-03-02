KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police seized nine guns, several pounds of marijuana and thousands of dollars in cash after responding to a report of gunshots late Tuesday.

Officers responded to the area of McCalla Avenue and S. Kyle Street around 9 p.m. after gunshots were reported in the area. Shell casings were found in front of a home in the 2200 block of McCalla Avenue.

The owner of the home told investigators he had just gotten home prior to their arrival but officers located spent shell casings, marijuana and a pistol in open view. The owner was found to have a loaded .40 caliber handgun in his possession as well as pills believed to be hydrocodone.

After obtaining permission to search the home, officers found eight more firearms, approximately 6.4 pounds of marijuana, numerous digital scales, $4,600 in cash and additional paraphernalia used for packaging and distribution.

Harold Thompson, 50, was arrested on multiple drug charges and firearms possession during the commission of a dangerous felony.