Police sergeant receives award for impact on Morristown-Hamblen Air Force JROTC

(Photo via Morristown PD) The award citation states “His service before self is without question; standing in the gap to ensure the safety and wellbeing of Hamblen County schools. SGT Stansell serves as the standard of excellence for School Resource Officers.”

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Morristown Police Department Sergeant Travis Stansell has been awarded the Inaugural Leadership Legacy Award.

Stansell was surprised with the award during a ceremony for the Morristown-Hamblen Air Force JROTC on April 29. Major Thigpen and Senior King presented him with it. Thigpen stated that Stansell was chosen because he has had “a significant positive meaningful impact on the cadets in the program.”

Stansell has served with the Morristown Police Department for 19 years. He has been a patrol officer, forensics detective and for the last seven years, he has served as a school resource officer in Hamblen County Schools. In addition, he serves on the Crisis Negotiations Team, Honor Guard and is a department instructor in several areas.

At the end of the school year ends, he will transition to patrol, due to a recent promotion. The Morristown Police Department says that they are “fortunate to have personnel who serve our community with great pride as Sergeant Stansell.”