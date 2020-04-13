Police: SLC man found covered in blood told police he had fought ‘the terminator and killed him’

The suspect was booked on murder, theft, and assault charges

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- A 58-year-old man is dead. The suspect, covered in blood, told police he had killed “the terminator,” records state.

Police were first made aware of the suspect, 54-year-old William Bradley, Friday afternoon on reports of a golf cart stolen from maintenance workers at the Jefferson School Apartment complex located at 1099 South West Temple.

The property manger followed the suspect (later identified as Bradley) in the stolen golf cart to the area of 1300 South Main Street, arresting records state. “[The property manager] told dispatch the suspect had blood all over him,” police records read.

When police arrived on scene and arrested Bradley, the property manager told them he lived in the apartment complex. Bradley stated he had “been in a fight with the terminator and killed him.”

Officers went to do a welfare check in his apartment “due to the amount of blood on [Bradley].” That’s when police say they found 58-year-old Robert Carter’s body.

Investigators say the two did not live together or have “prior relations.”

Bradley was taken into custody and sent to the hospital to take care of his minor cuts. Arresting documents state he assaulted an ER doctor, two security guards, and an SLCPD officer.

He was later booked into Salt Lake County Jail for murder, theft of a vehicle, assault against a police officer, assault on a health care provider, assault by a prisoner, and two other counts of assault.

