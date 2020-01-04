Police: suspect in credit union standoff sexually assaulted victim, armed with pellet gun

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – We’re learning new details after a near seven hour police standoff at a credit union Friday.

The suspect has been identified as Nicholas August, 39. Investigators told Eyewitness News he entered the Heritage Credit Union on East State Street and ordered everyone to get out. However, he took a female employee hostage.

Police say during the standoff, August sexually assaulted the hostage. Shortly before 9pm, hostage negotiators convinced August to surrender. Once he was in custody, police discovered he was armed with a pellet gun.

August is now charged with armed robbery, two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, and aggravated unlawful restraint.

We looked in August’s criminal past and it dates back to 2002 in both Winnebago and Boone counties.

He pleaded guilty to felony charges that were issued in 2002, 2011, 2014, and 2019. Those convictions include reckless discharge of a firearm, resisting a peace officer, endangering the life of a child, and multiple counts of domestic battery.

Multiple women have filed emergency orders of protection dating back to 2004. According to Winnebago County court records, August is currently facing a protection order that was filed on December 17, 2019. An emergency order was granted. He’s due back in court for that case on January 22.

August is due in court January 6th at 8am for the standoff. His bail has been set at $245,000.