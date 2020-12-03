Police: Tennessee Wendy’s manager bit teen worker’s shoulder

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — A 53-year-old manager at a Middle Tennessee fast food restaurant has been charged with simple assault after police said he admitted to biting a teenage worker on the shoulder.

A report filed by the 17-year-old employee alleged the confrontation happened Nov. 23 at a Wendy’s in Murfreesboro.

Police said in the report that the teenager accused the manager of biting her on her left shoulder during a shift.

According to the documents, the manager told an officer that the teen was in the way and he was joking.

The report said he admitted to putting his mouth on her shoulder. No injuries were reported. The manager’s name was not immediately released.