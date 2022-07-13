KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — School is out in Knox County but not for too much longer. Currently, school board members are deciding what new rules need to be in place for the upcoming year.

“We always want to make sure all the new laws that are in effect by July first, our policies then reflect those so it’s not uncommon,” Superintendent Dr. Jon Rysewyk said.

Twenty-four new policies were on the school board’s agenda Wednesday.

Some were approved at first reading including the ‘use of personal communications devices in school’ policy. This allows teachers to return a student’s confiscated phone or device at the end of the day instead of having a parent pick it up. However, many other policies need more discussion and will require a second reading.

“Sometimes we need guidance from the state department,” Rysewyk said. “Sometimes we need guidance from the state board to get that so sometimes it takes us a little longer to update our policies to make sure we have the intent of the law.”

Another new policy the school board approved is changing the seven-point grade scale to a 10-point scale.

“I think it makes it easier kind of knowing where your cuts are. When you get into those odd numbers, 93s, and 84s and all the different numbers, that have been those cuts for grade levels over time, it certainly keeps things similar in your mind,” said Assistant Superintendent of Academics Dr. Keith Wilson.

“It’s not retroactive so it’ll just be for students moving forward for this year,” Rysewyk said. “We’ve gotten that out to our schools and they’re ready for that. And we’ll continue to communicate as the start of school to our families. It’s just in our grades, sixth grade through twelfth grade.”

Another new policy is for the school system to post current lists of materials in school library collections online. This way parents and guardians can know exactly what their child is exposed to in libraries.

“One of the good things is Knox County Schools have had their library of materials in a digital format for quite a while,” Wilson said. “So the process of moving that to an accessible list on the website for parents to be able to see that, which is a big update on the law, it’s something that’ll be pretty easy for us and kind of be a live, update piece that parents will be able to review.”

More policies include printing crisis resource contacts on student ID cards and barring bus drivers from vaping or smoking an e-cig while transporting students. Policies that need a second reading will be up for approval at the school board’s meeting in August.