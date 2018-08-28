Alexander: Trump's trade policies may harm Tennessee economy

Copyright by WATE - All rights reserved Senator Lamar Alexander (WKRN)

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) - Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-TN, says he wants to study the details of a new trade pact between the US and Mexico but remains worried that President Trump’s trade policies will harm Tennessee’s economy, especially its flourishing auto industry.

The trade understanding with Mexico that could replace NAFTA so far does not include Canada. And Trump is threatening to do the deal without the Canadians, if that's what it takes to get it done before the midterm elections and before the new Mexican president-elect takes office.

Alexander says a deal without Canada would do damage to what has become an extensive auto assembly industry in Tennessee and throughout the south

On Monday, President Trump heralded the preliminary agreement as a replacement for NAFTA and a victory for US workers.

"One half of every car is steel and the price of steel has gone up 40 percent since January," Alexanders said.

Trump has long criticized NAFTA, a trade deal between the US, Canada and Mexico. But Alexander says NAFTA led to the doubling of auto jobs in his state. He is quick to point to what's missing and why that's bad for Tennessee's auto industry.

“It is important that a new NAFTA agreement bring an end to steel and aluminum tariffs which are bad for Tennessee jobs,” Alexander said.

Canada was absent from the US-Mexico trade negotiations, but Canadian representatives are expected in Washington on Tuesday to begin talks.