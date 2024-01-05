KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new poll from the Beacon Center of Tennessee shows where Tennessee voters are leaning ahead of the upcoming primaries and presidential election.

The Beacon Center of Tennessee polled 1,302 registered Tennessee voters online. According to the polling data, of the sample, 950 were identified as likely voters and 352 were identified as “other.”

The poll showed Gloria Johnson leads Marquita Bradshaw by 40 points in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate. However, 48% of Democratic voters are still unsure on who will take on Republican incumbent Marsha Blackburn.

Beacon spokesperson Mark Cunningham stated, “Despite a large number of undecided voters and a more limited sample size, Gloria Johnson is in an excellent position in the Democratic primary against 2020 Senate candidate Marquita Bradshaw. It is clear that Johnson’s ad spending and financial advantage over the rest of the Democratic field has started to pay off. While a 30-point advantage is certainly substantial, there is still a lot of time left before election day and with a plurality of Democratic primary voters undecided, there is still plenty of room for movement in this race.”

For the presidential election, Donald Trump has a 32-point lead against Joe Biden in a head-to-head content. In addition, 63% of likely Republican voters would vote for Donald Trump even if he is convicted of a crime.

However, when Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is added as a 3rd party candidate, Trump’s lead drops to 26 points with Kennedy gaining 16% of the vote. Since the Beacon Center polled voters in October, both Trump and Biden have gained support among likely voters, while Kennedy lost three percent of support.

If neither Trump nor Biden runs for president, the poll shows that 46% of Republican voters would support Ron DeSantis while 26% of Democratic voters would support Kamala Harris.

The poll also asked voters about their thoughts on the legislature, education, housing, and their preferred news sources. To view the full results of the poll, click here.