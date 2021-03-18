Bill increasing Tennessee minimum wage to $12 by 2025 to go before committee next week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A bill that would increase the Tennessee minimum wage to $12 an hour by 2025 will go before Senate committee next week.

Senate Bill No. 0550, and its companion House Bill No. 0797, were filed in February by Sen. Sara Kyle (D-Memphis) and Rep. Jesse Chism (D-Memphis). The bill would stair-step raise the state’s minimum wage beginning next year to $9.25 per hour, $10 per hour in 2023, and $11 per hour in 2024.

The current state minimum wage $7.25 per hour, the same as the federal minimum wage.

The Senate version of the bill was put on the Commerce and Labor Committee calendar Tuesday. The committee will take up discussion on Tuesday, March 23.

The House banking subcommittee has yet to take up discussion on its version of the bill.