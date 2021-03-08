Bill limiting authority of health boards in Tennessee advances

TENNESSEE (WATE) — On Monday night, Tennessee lawmakers took another step toward removing power from locally run health boards, which includes Knox County’s Board of Health.

State Representative Jason Zachary’s proposal shifts health boards to advisory roles, giving power to county mayors.

Zachary believes the powers of health boards should be limited since their members aren’t elected.

The proposal advanced despite concerns raised by Democrats.

We’ll keep an eye out on what happens next as the bill now heads to the Senate.