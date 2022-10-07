KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – U.S. Congressman Tim Burchett said Europe needs to step up its support of Ukraine “a lot more,” and that America needs to “manage” its own business right now.

The Tennessee representative, who sits on the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee, added America does not need to be funding wars across the globe. At this point in the conflict, the Biden Administration has largely garnered bipartisan support for its support of Ukraine.

While Rep. Burchett has expressed support for the Ukrainian people he has criticized the process of implementing U.S. tax dollars. In May, Burchett voted against a $40B aid package to Ukraine.

When asked about Ukrainian use of U.S. weapons against Russian forces in the illegally annexed regions of Ukraine by Russia, the Tennessee Republican said he “absolutely” thinks they can be used as an excuse to further escalate the war.”

“I think there’s a question, though. Does that move to nuclear war?” Burchett began.

He went on to say, “If he [Putin] hits the nuclear button it’s all hands on deck, and I just don’t think we need to push it to that point.”

The representative also believes China is looking at the U.S. response to the conflict closely, saying, “They [the Chinese] are watching just how ready the American taxpayers are when they make a move on Taiwan, which they will.”

“I think we better be very careful, and we gotta be ready,” Burchett added.

Congressman Burchett ended his interview with WATE 6 On Your Side by saying, “We need more diplomacy right now than we do bullets, I’m afraid, ’cause we’re gonna to end up spending a lot of money and get a lot of people killed.”