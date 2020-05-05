Congressman Tim Burchett discusses lawsuit protection for businesses as they begin to reopen

TENNESSEE (WATE) – As businesses reopen, WATE 6 On Your Side heard from Congressman Tim Burchett about his bill to protect companies from lawsuits as they open back up.

Burchett’s proposal would have the CDC work with business leaders, governors, and others to create safety guidelines and shield businesses that follow them.

“The federal government is always cramming stuff down on the states and the states do it to the counties or cities. I have experienced it at every level of government but this forces everybody to work together to develop a plan and it stops the drive-by lawsuits that you’re gonna see ’cause you will when this is over.” Congressman Tim Burchett

Burchett says the guidelines would be customized to different locations around the country, not a blanket approach.

Republican leaders in the House and Senate have said liability protections will be essential to discussions of any future coronavirus relief bills.