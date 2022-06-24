KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee politicians shared their thoughts on the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday which will allow states to restrict or ban abortions. The decision moves trigger laws with some exemptions in Tennessee.

Republican politicians like Lt. Gov. Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge), U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (TN-03) and U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett (TN-02) celebrated the ruling as a “win for life” on social media.

Burchett posted a video on Twitter outside of the Supreme Court with supporters of abortion ban.

“It’s a great day in America right now where Roe v. Wade was overturned,” he said. “A lot of great people, did a lot of great work. It’s great day for this country and a great day for the unborn.”

McNally tweeted that he believed that anti-abortion voters of Tennessee will finally see their policy preferences enshrined in law.

“This decision is a huge win for the cause of Life. For too long, abortion policy in this nation has been controlled by the federal judiciary. Now, once again, the voters of individual states will have the ability to make policy through democratic means,” McNally said.

Fleischmann tweeted, “Today will go down in history as the day the Supreme Court righted one of the greatest wrongs in our nation’s history. Our prayers have been answered, and we must continue our fight to protect life in every state!”

“Life wins!!!” U.S. Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger (TN-01) wrote on Twitter.

Although some East Tennessee Republicans are celebrating the ruling, some Democratic politicians expressed concerns.

“Been waking up every SCOTUS day to see if I am still a full human person w/equal rights. It’s 2022, and for the first time SCOTUS has taken away rights and deemed women are not equal. I wondered how it would feel. It’s not good, but give me 10 minutes and I’ll be ready to fight,” Rep. Gloria Johnson (TN-13) said on Twitter.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon posted to Twitter about the Supreme Court decision. “Today’s Supreme Court decision dangerously undermines women’s access to basic health care. It is a devastating blow to equality, justice, and safety. I worry about my own daughters, and women everywhere, who may have a pregnancy that threatens their lives. I worry about the victims of rape and incest, who no longer have rights to make decisions about their own bodies. I worry about health care providers who face criminal consequences for protecting the well-being of their patients.”