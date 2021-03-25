‘Evelyn’s Law’ requiring parents report missing children within 24 hours set for final vote

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Tennessee bill that would require parents to report missing children within 24 hours will face a final vote Thursday in the state house.

The legislation called Evelyn Boswell’s law, passed in the Tennessee Senate earlier this week.

It now heads to the state house for approval Thursday.

The bill is named for Sullivan County toddler Evelyn Boswell, who was reported missing in February of 2020 even though she was last seen two months earlier. Evelyn’s remains were found on a family member’s property near Blountville on March 6, 2020.

Evelyn’s mother, Megan Boswell, was indicted on multiple charges, including murder.

The legislation requires parents and guardians to report a missing child to law enforcement within 48 hours of their disappearance. Failure to do so would be a misdemeanor punishable by up to a 11 months and 29 days in jail and/or a fine of up to $2,500.

“Don’t know that this bill would’ve made a difference in her case, but hopefully this bill will make a difference for everyone else in the state and make their communities safer,” said Rep. John Crawford (R-Kingsport), the House sponsor of the bill.

If approved, it would then go to Governor Bill Lee for his signature.