Former GOP Chairman, Tennessee Sen. Bill Brock dies at 90

FILE – In this Jan. 7, 2008, file photo, Bill Brock, former Republican National Chairman and U.S. Senator from Tennessee, gestures as he speaks at a bipartisan summit at the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Bill Brock, a former Tennessee senator and Republican chairman who rebuilt the party after the Watergate scandal, has died at age 90.

Family friend Tom Griscom says Brock died on Thursday morning.

Brock was an official with his family’s Brock Candy Co. before he was elected to the House of Representatives in 1962.

FILE – In this July 13, 1980, file photo, Republican presidential hopeful Ronald Reagan, left smiles with Bill Brock, right, Republican National Chairman, during a news conference in Los Angeles.

FILE – In this July 6, 1978, file photo, Bill Brock, chairman of the Republican National Committee, urged GOP candidates at every level to make a one-third income tax cut their major issue in this year's election campaigns during a news conference in Washington.

In 1970, he was elected to the Senate.

After failing in his bid for a second term, he became GOP national chairman. His work to improve fundraising and broaden membership helped Ronald Reagan beat President Jimmy Carter in 1980.

Brock then served in the Reagan administration as U.S. trade representative and then labor secretary.

