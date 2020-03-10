Sen. Alexander introduces $12B Great American Outdoors Act for national parks maintenance

WASHINGTON (WATE) – Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander introduced a new bill to help reduce the maintenance backlog at national parks across the country.

The Great American Outdoors Act aims to cut in half the $12 billion backlog in our national parks, including road maintenance, trail upkeep, and infrastructure. Of that $12 billion, $235 million is earmarked for the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The bill would also reduce that backlog in national refuges and forests, and permanently fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund, an objective of Congress since the 1960s.

“This would literally be the most important conservation and outdoor recreation to pass Congress in 50 years. I strongly support it, as does the president and I hope we get it to his desk soon.” Sen. Lamar Alexander

The legislation was introduced Monday by Cory Gardner (R-Colorado), Joe Manchin (D-West Virginia), Steve Daines (R-Montana), Rob Portman (R-Ohio), Mark Warner (D-Virginia), Angus King (I-Maine), Alexander (R-Tennessee), and Richard Burr (R-North Carolina). The Senate is taking up the bill in two weeks.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) is also a co-sponsor of the Great American Outdoors Act. President Donald Trump has already expressed support for the legislation.

“Fully funding the LWCF was also a recommendation of President Reagan’s Commission on Americans Outdoors, which I chaired,” Alexander said. “None of this would be possible without the strong support of President Trump and so many Democrat and Republican senators.

“I hope Congress can send this bill to the president’s desk soon so future generations can continue to enjoy our national parks and public lands.”

