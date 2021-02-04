Hagerty assigned to Senate banking, foreign relations panels

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Freshman U.S. Sen. Bill Hagerty has drawn assignments on committees related to banking, foreign relations and the federal budget.
The Tennessee Republican’s office announced Wednesday that he will serve on the Senate Committees on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs; Foreign Relations; Appropriations; and Rules.
Hagerty said the assignments will leverage his background in business, diplomacy, finance, trade and job creation. Hagerty served as U.S. ambassador to Japan under former President Donald Trump.
He founded a private equity and investment firm and served in several executive positions in business.
He also spent time serving as former Republican Gov. Bill Haslam’s economic development commissioner.