House Democrats: Unused funds could help needy families

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – State House Democrats are urging the state to use a surplus of taxpayer funds to help Tennessee families in need of help.

This through the Temporary Assistance For Needy Families Program.

We’re told there is a surplus of $200 million that could help with child care.

If it’s not used, the funds will be lost and distributed to other states.

“We’re about at a child care crisis for our working families in Tennessee. So this is money that we should be using because this is use it or lose it money,” Representative Gloria Johnson said.

We’re told the state has another $500 million that could be used, but the state is holding on to it.

That money could help with transportation, child car, utilities, and education.

Tennessee gives just $185 to qualified families every month; that amount hasn’t changed since at least 1996.