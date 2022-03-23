NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A cloud of investigations is hovering over the GOP House supermajority.

Speaker Cameron Sexton was among several Republican lawmakers subpoenaed to testify in front of a federal grand jury.

The investigation surrounding former GOP Speaker Glenn Casada, a top aide of his, and the alleged scheme to pocket money from legislative mailers is heating up.

The latest on the investigation happening just two weeks after Republican Rep. Robin Smith pled guilty to federal wire fraud in connection to what prosecutors say was a shadowy scheme from a political consulting firm known as “Phoenix Solutions.”

The firm was led by a top aide to Casada, Cade Cothren, who undertook the name “Matthew Phoenix,” both are linked to funneling money from legislative mailers according to federal court filings.

“They don’t believe they’re ever going to be held accountable and we need to make sure that they are held accountable,” said Rep. Gloria Johnson (D-Knoxville).

Sexton confirmed he was cooperating with federal authorities – saying in part, “It is not unexpected that I and other members would be called to appear before a grand jury to provide factual statements as part of this ongoing investigation.”

“We’ve already had some indictments and it’s looking like we’re going to see more and that needs to happen because no one is above the law,” Johnson added.

Jim Todd, a former prosecutor, and criminal defense attorney, explained why people appear before a grand jury.

“Generally speaking, you’re brought before a grand jury because one of two things: one, you may have information that’s relevant about this investigation, in this particular instance you may know the ins and outs of constituent mailing from the state legislature; or number two, you may be a target of the investigation.”

Gov. Bill Lee is also attempting to skirt questions surrounding a Republican lawmaker linking the governor to an alleged military promotion bribe in exchange for the vote of Rep. John Mark Windle, a rural Democrat, for private school vouchers according to the Tennessee Lookout.

“I don’t know anything about this offer that you’re talking about — I don’t know anything about it,” Lee said.

The governor is the only person who can give promotions in the Tennessee National Guard.

The FBI is also investigating.

Amid what appears to be a slew of federal subpoenas, Lee’s office is releasing a statement saying: “No one from the governor’s office has been subpoenaed.”