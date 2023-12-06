NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Earlier this week, Arlington Community Schools released a statement slamming Tennessee’s plan to grade public schools A-F amongst other new rules.

Superintendent Jeff Mayo said it’s a strategic march toward privatizing education, by making public schools look bad. “Really, the statement is a representation of being tired,” Mayo said. “Tired and fed up with legislation that is impossible and damaging to public schools.”

The superintendent said the proposed private school voucher program expansion is the latest in a series of moves set to weaken faith in public schools.

Mayo said he typically aligns with Gov. Bill Lee (R-Tennessee) on most of his policies, except for education.

“I feel like, honestly, as the governor, he has failed us as public school educators, students, parents, school boards,” Mayo said. “I feel like he has failed us.”

Mayo isn’t the only superintendent against the voucher proposal. A sticking point for many school leaders has been a lack of clarity over accountability.

“Tennessee, just in our pilot program alone, the Governor said, ‘Oh, 92% of the parents were happy who took advantage of the vouchers.’ The more important metric was, how many of them performed better than their counterparts in public schools? None,” Germantown Municipal School District Superintendent Jason Manuel said. “If we’re going to have accountability, if we’re going to have tests, let’s look at how students are performing.”

Manuel also released a video statement and pointed to newer laws like third grade retention. Currently, under Tennessee code, private schools aren’t subject to the same retention law as public schools.

“For the exact same students who are receiving public funding in private schools, they would not be retained,” Manuel said.

Lee did not say how private schools would be held accountable for student performance when he announced vouchers, but his office said Wednesday it expects there to be something in place before vouchers are potentially implemented.

Still, it has local districts leery that private schools won’t be held to the same standards as public ones.

“We receive public funds but we’re accountable for every penny for those public funds and what we are using those public funds for,” Mayo said.

In a snippet of a much longer statement (which is below), Lee’s press secretary, Elizabeth Lane Johnson, wrote, “Parents are the best form of accountability, because they have their child’s best interest in mind and will hold schools accountable to that end.”

Plus, other state leaders say there are other measures of success out there.

“There are other tests out there that they could use that they may use today,” Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) said. “But what I will say, is when you’re looking at that, I think that we should give more autonomy to public schools that are performing well. I totally agree with that.”

Critics have also pointed out there are some counties with no private schools. So, should residents in those counties be required to pay for an education system they can’t currently access?

“It comes down to, what do you think is best for those families and for those kids,” Sexton said. “You may not have one today, but the best way to make sure you’ll never have one is never give anybody the opportunity to open one.”

But critics say if you adequately fund public schools, this wouldn’t be an issue.

“We’re stabbed in the back with these legislative approvals or legislative agenda,” Mayo said. “We’re just not going to do it anymore.”

Full statement from Johnson:

Education Freedom Scholarships will be funded from the state’s general fund on a recurring basis. Tennessee residents entitled to attend K-12 at a public school, including homeschoolers enrolled in umbrella or church-related schools, will be eligible for the program. The bill is structured to prioritize eligibility for the most at-risk students before ramping up to universal eligibility with limited seats to ensure successful implementation (2025-26 school year and beyond).

2024-25 school year: A total of 20,000 scholarships will be awarded on a rolling first-come, first-served basis. 10,000 scholarships available for Tennessee students who are at or below 300% of the federal poverty level, have a disability, or are eligible for the existing ESA pilot program. 10,000 additional scholarships available to a universal pool of students entitled to attend a public school.

A total of 20,000 scholarships will be awarded on a rolling first-come, first-served basis. 2025-26 school year and beyond: Universal eligibility for all Tennessee students entitled to attend a public school, with limited seats to ensure successful implementation and prioritizing currently enrolled students, low-income and public school students. Gov. Lee looks forward to working with the General Assembly to determine how much additional funding should be added in year two and beyond, growing the program in a fiscally responsible way.

Parents are the best form of accountability, because they have their child’s best interest in mind and will hold schools accountable to that end. Ultimately, parents make the best decisions for their child and know when a school is right or wrong. Often that means sending kids to their local school district, but a child’s future should never be dictated by their ZIP code. Private schools use a variety of national norm-referenced tests and TCAP scores to measure performance, similar to their counterparts in traditional public schools.