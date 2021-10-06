KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County redistricting committee voted to recommend keeping the Sequoyah Hills neighborhood in District 4 after an initial plan moved it to District 1. The initial plan was met by resistance from the Knoxville NAACP who worried the change would disproportionately affect the concentration of African Americans in Knox County.

Commissioner Kyle Ward of District 4 presented the new plan to keep Sequoyah Hills in his district. He said he wanted to make sure minorities in the community weren’t disenfranchised and had a voice.

Others at the meeting say the plan was presented last minute and not enough time was given for the community to study it.

“The who thing needs to be refigured,” meeting attendee Deborah Thomas said of the voting map. “It’s been gerrymandered for years and when you look at 3B and what they are doing to District 1, it’s a U that is not contiguous. It just looks very illegal to me.”