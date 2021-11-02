KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Polling locations have closed and the Knox County Election Commission has released early voting for the five City Council races on the ballot Tuesday.

Any city voter had the chance to vote in any and all of the five races.

In District 1 incumbent Tommy Smith leads Elizabeth Murphy, 5,866-4,480.

In District 2 incumbent Andrew Roberto leads Kim Smith, 5,758-4,587.

In District 3 incumbent Seema Singh leads Nicholas Ciparro, 5,704-4,595.

In District 4 incumbent Lauren Rider leads Jim Klonaris, 5,824-4,646.

In District 6 Vice Mayor Gwen McKenzie leads Garrett Holt, 5,988-4,479.

No precincts are reporting as of yet.

