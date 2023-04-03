KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Republican House leadership has relieved Rep. Gloria Johnson of her committee assignments after she joined demonstrators advocating for gun reform at the State Capitol last week.

Johnson, a Democrat, represents District 90, a section of Knox County. The retired schoolteacher has served in state legislation since 2012. Until this week, Johnson was a member of the House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee, House Health Committee, and House Health Subcommittee.

Hundreds attended a protest at the Capitol in Nashville on Thursday following the Covenant School shooting that killed six people, filling the hallways and balcony seats of the house chamber.

Johnson, freshman Reps. Justin Jones (D-Nashville) and Justin Pearson (D-Memphis) brought a megaphone to the house floor and led demonstrators in the chamber balcony in several chants, drawing criticism from Republican leadership.

Johnson and Jones were sent letters on Monday informing them that they had been removed from their committee assignments, Rep. Sam McKenzie (D-Knoxville) said. Pearson is not currently assigned to any committees.

The three representatives said at a press conference Monday that their security badges and parking access had been shut off.

WKRN State Capitol Reporter Chris O’Brien reported last week that the three lawmakers could face expulsion from the legislature for their actions.