NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s attorney general’s office says it’s still unknown when the state’s anti-abortion “trigger ban” will go into effect, but some state lawmakers are raising alarm that the ban has no exceptions for victims of rape or incest.

Republican Attorney General Herbert Slatery’s office initially said the state could begin enforcing the trigger law in mid-August, but nearly a month after making that estimate, a spokesperson said they were “not sure” if that timeline was still in place.

Republican Sen. Rusty Crowe is the chairman of the Senate Health and Welfare Committee.

He has said he thinks the statute should be tweaked during the next legislative session to prevent confusion inside the medical community.