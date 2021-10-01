KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The federal government passed a bill Thursday in order to stay open through Dec. 3. Now lawmakers are shifting their attention to two infrastructure bills.

WATE 6 News spoke with Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Knoxville) on the matter of the infrastructure bills.

“Only 28 percent of the whole thing goes toward actual traditional infrastructure projects,” Burchett said. “We’ve got problems with roads. We got problems with bridges. You’re hauling big freight in. We’ve got barge traffic. Look at East Tennessee and airports. All those things encompass East Tennessee (and) the second congressional district, but the rest just doesn’t.”

After Friday, the House of Representatives is scheduled to go on recess until Oct. 19. So, if a deal isn’t reached, it could be weeks until the House is able to vote.