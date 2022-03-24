KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As the confirmation hearing process for Ketanji Brown Jackson continues in the Senate, WATE is taking a deeper dive into what’s happened so far and what is expected to happen.

Akram Faizer, an associate professor of law at Lincoln Memorial University, joined Lori Tucker to discuss the process. Below you can read the transcript of their discussion.

1.) How could Senator Marsha Blackburn’s question to Jackson about defining a woman come into play in a Supreme Court decision?

Tucker: I know one thing we want to discuss today was Senator Marsha Blackburn’s comments, asking a question to Jackson about defining a woman. How could that come into play in a Supreme Court decision?

Faizer: I think Senator Blackburn, who’s to the right on the political spectrum, is trying to pin down the nominee as to potentially how she might adjudicate a case involving sexual minority status.

In other words, will she treat something like transgender status or give any or allow people to have discretion to choose their gender identity in a broad way and make it a constitutional right.

By way of example, to choose their gender identity, as opposed to enabling the state to require you to abide by your assigned identity at birth.

I think that’s kind of Senator Blackburn’s goal in that questioning to sort of pin down the nominee and potentially force her … to commit to a gender-identity-at-birth scenario.

In other words, her hope plausibly was the nominee would say your chromosomal status at birth determines your gender or your sex, which in turn everything should ensue from that. I think that was her goal.

2.) What is a judicial philosophy and why does that matter?

Tucker: Senators have also wanted to know about Jackson’s judicial philosophy. She seemed to say, if I’m correct here, that she doesn’t really have one, so let’s talk about what judicial philosophy means and the importance of it in something like this.

Faizer: There are two broad strains of judicial philosophy for purposes of American politics. On the one hand, we have the conservative strain, which says that the law should be applied such that the Constitution should be applied in a way that doesn’t allow the judge to amend its meaning for progressive purposes.

In other words, apply the rule in a strict manner and therefore apply the law and the judge should not have a broad ability to interpret it based on her discretion. That’s largely the conservative view, and what Republican nominees typically abide by.

Typically, the recommended nominees from the Federalist Society take that approach.

Liberal justices, and I think Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, is in the mainstream of liberal nominees would take the view that the judge should have some discretion to apply the Constitution in an evolving way based on changed circumstances, such that the judge herself could help facilitate justice in her adjudication.

Tucker: That makes sense.

Faizer: And that’s basically the dispute there.

3.) We saw a lot of emotion from Senator Lindsay Graham, not about Jackson herself, but about the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation. Why focus on him during this confirmation?

Tucker: Thank you for that explanation. We appreciate that. I’ve got to get to this one.

We saw a lot of emotion from Senator Lindsey Graham, not about Jackson herself per se, but about the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation. So why focus on him during this confirmation?

Faizer: It’s hard to say, I think, to be fair by Senator Graham. He was very fair by Democratic nominees under President (Barack) Obama. So, unlike the bulk of the Republican caucus, he voted for Justice (Sonia) Sotomayor. He voted for Justice (Elena) Kagan, and I think he took it very personally when he felt that the Democratic members of the Judiciary Committee did not give Justice Kavanaugh a fair hearing or treated him as being guilty of sexual assault as opposed to being accused of sexual assault, to deny him a confirmation vote.

And I think, plausibly, his emotion is, I think he took that very personally, and I think he feels that Republican senators are being accused of being reflexively partisan when the same accusation is not leveled against Democratic senators.

I’m not in his mind. I don’t understand exactly. Him and I have no personal relationship.

Tucker: But that’s your take.

Faizer: That’s my take on this.

5.) Do you think she will be confirmed?

Tucker: What’s your take on this? Do you think that Jackson will be confirmed?

Faizer: I think so. I think it’ll be a narrower vote than we saw for, let’s say, Justices Sotomayor or Kagan previous Democratic nominees.

But I think it’ll be a vote and she very well might get a few Republican votes. By way of example, Senator Graham voted for her to be on the D.C. Court of Appeals. He may well vote for her again. So did Susan Collins of Maine vote for her. She may vote for her again. So it’s very likely she gets well above the 50-51 vote threshold to be confirmed.