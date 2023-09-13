(NewsNation) — Former Vice President Mike Pence emphasized his deep conservative values as he advocated for education policy change, backed support for a senator fighting the Pentagon and defended the Trump administration’s handling of the COVID pandemic during a NewsNation town hall Wednesday night.

Pence has been on the campaign trail in the early primary states Iowa and New Hampshire as he looks to gain support in the 2024 Republican presidential primary race.

He also went on the offensive at last month’s first GOP debate, touting his experience in the Trump administration and engaging in several back-and-forths with businessman Vivek Ramaswamy. He also defended — as he has consistently done — his decision not to reject Electoral College votes on Jan. 6, 2021, during the certification of the 2024 election.

On the issues, Pence is a staunch opponent of abortion rights; supports continued U.S. military support for Ukraine; called for limits to the federal government’s role in education; and is an advocate for stricter security at the U.S.-Mexico border.

He has thus far struggled to gain traction and is polling at 5%, according to RealClearPolitics averages. That’s behind former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley (6%), Ramaswamy (7%), Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (13.3%) and former President Donald Trump (53.6%).

Here are some key positions Pence took during the town hall:

Pentagon needs to ‘stand down’ on abortion policy; Tuberville right

It’s been six months since Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., began a blockade on military promotions, leaving the Pentagon with more than 300 vacancies in leadership positions.

Tuberville is protesting a Department of Defense policy that offers time off and travel reimbursement for service members who need to go out of state to receive abortion care.

“The Pentagon should stand down,” Pence said of the standoff. “The idea that generals at the Pentagon on some liberal Democrat agenda are using taxpayer dollars to undermine state laws for protecting unborn children is just wrong.”

Sabrina Singh, deputy press secretary at the Pentagon, said the holdups are forcing military leadership personnel to perform two jobs at once and called it “damaging” in an interview with NewsNation last week.

China to be held accountable for COVID pandemic, doubts vaccine safety

Pence defended his administration’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and blamed China for shielding what it knows about the virus that took over 1.1 million American lives.

He faulted governors and mayors across the country for instituting lockdowns longer than what the administration thought was necessary.

“The temporary measures in that spring were never intended to be permanent,” Pence said.

He criticized local school districts for choosing to move to online-only instruction, which research has shown set students back.

He expressed concern that the recently approved updated vaccine booster “hasn’t been subjected to tests” common for approving medicines and vaccines.

“If we had gotten four more years, there would have never been a vaccine mandate,” he said.

‘Gender ideology’ in schools, Education Department need to go

Like his political rival Ramaswamy, Pence advocated for the abolishment of the federal Department of Education and said he would work to get rid of “radical gender ideology” in schools.

“It’s just too important to have Washington, D.C., meddling” in school policy, Pence said. “I want to see those funds go back to the states.”

Pence also criticized what he said is “radical gender ideology” being taught in schools, referencing policies that require teachers to refer to students by their preferred pronouns and gender identities.

Earlier this year, Pence said he would support a national ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors.

“The idea that we are telling young, impressionable kids that little boys can become girls or little girls can become boys, I just think is wrong,” Pence said Wednesday.

Woman VP would be considered

Pence’s relationship with his wife and views on marriages sparked headlines in 2017 when a quote resurfaced that he would “never dine alone with a woman.”

So, would he pick a woman to be his vice president?

“You better believe” he would consider it, he said, but he doesn’t want to get ahead of himself. Pence said he’s looking for someone who agrees with his core values.

“We’re going to find that person who is the best qualified, the best prepared and the most committed to the agenda we feel called to advance,” Pence said.

‘American energy’ key to lowering inflation

While inflation is down from last year’s historic highs, the Department of Labor said Wednesday the consumer price index rose 3.7% in August from a year ago, an uptick from July’s 3.2% annual pace.

To tackle inflation, Pence said he would “unleash American energy” and criticized Biden administration policies he argued have contributed to the problem.

“Even though Joe Biden has spent a lot of time and millions of dollars on television telling us Bidenomics is working, the American people know better,” Pence said. “We’ll tackle inflation by putting our fiscal house in order.”

After the town hall, Blake Burman, anchor of "The Hill" will host a 30-minute program featuring analysis from NewsNation political editor Chris Stirewalt. An encore presentation will be available at midnight ET on Thursday.