NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally survived a “no confidence” vote from his Republican colleagues Monday evening.

The vote comes after Lt. Gov. McNally faced backlash over his Instagram activity.

McNally’s Instagram history started circulating on social media earlier this month. In one incident from a 20-year-old gay man’s account, known as Franklyn, that had a least one picture of his backside, a post from McNally’s official account included heart and fire emojis and said “you can turn a rainy day into rainbows and sunshine!”

On Thursday, Rep. Todd Warner (R-Chapel Hill) called on McNally to step down from his position and called for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to look into possible criminal violations.

Senate Republicans gathered Monday night for a no-confidence vote, in which they voted 19-7 in favor of Lt. Gov. McNally staying in leadership, according to McNally’s office.

“I have always been honored, humbled and grateful for the support of my caucus. I remain so today,” Lt. Gov. McNally said. “We have a lot of important work left to do as we complete the legislative session, including the budget. I look forward to getting to it.”