Martin Daniel will not seek re-election to Tennessee House of Representatives

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — State Rep. Martin Daniel is not seeking re-election to the Tennessee House of Representatives this year.

Daniel said Tuesday he has decided not to run so he can spend more time with his family, and focus on his business. The West Knoxville Republican was first elected as the 18th District representative in 2014.

“It has been an incredible honor to serve the men, women, and families of our community during my time in our General Assembly, and I am grateful to our citizens for the trust they have placed in me,” Rep. Daniel said. “I will cherish the friendships I have made both in Nashville and in all of my interactions with the citizens of District 18.

“While I will no longer serve in the House of Representatives, I plan on remaining involved in politics and government in other ways, and I look forward to future opportunities.”

Daniel is the chairman of the House Government Operations Committee. He is also a member of the House Calendar & Rules, House Insurance, and House Judiciary committees; the House Constitutional Protections & Sentencing, and the Life & Health Insurance subcommittees; and several other joint subcommittees.

“Together, we have made remarkable progress helping the Volunteer State reach new heights, and it has become a national leader on many different levels. I know our best days are still ahead of us, and I am honored to have partnered with my Republican colleagues and all of you as we have made Tennessee the best place in the entire nation to live, work, raise a family, and retire,” Daniel said.

Tennessee House District 18 encompasses West Knoxville, including Cedar Bluff, West Hills, Deane Hill, Rocky Hill, Ridgedale, and Pleasant Ridge.

The Federal/State Primary, County General, and Town of Farragut Municipal elections are Aug. 6. The candidate qualifying deadline is April 9.

Offices on the Knox County ballot include: