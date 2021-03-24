Medical marijuana bill fails in Tenn. Senate; another remains active

TENNESSEE (WATE) — A bill that would have legalized medical marijuana in Tennessee has failed in the state Senate.

However, another medical marijuana bill is still active.

If passed, Senate Bill 667 would request the Tennessee Department of Health to perform a study on medical marijuana licensing and regulations in neighboring states and to report those findings to the General Assembly’s health committees by Dec. 15.

The bill was placed on the Senate Health and Welfare Committee’s calendar for Wednesday night.

It’s sponsored by Senator Becky Duncan Massey.