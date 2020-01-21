New bills propose food sales tax holiday & to make feminine products eligible for tax-free weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A state lawmaker proposing a bill that would give all Tennesseans a tax break on food during the summer months.

It’s similar to Tennessee’s annual sales tax holiday weekend before school starts.

This bill, aiming to help families during another pricey period, allowing food to be tax-free from June 1 to July 31.

Currently, Tennesseans pay a 4% state sales tax on food items.

Bill sponsor Patsy Hazlewood saying state legislators are always striving to put money back in people’s pockets.

“There are a lot of studies that show children are out of school in June and July; and there are studies that show that some children who normally eat free whether it’s breakfast or lunch at school may not eat as well when they’re not in school and don’t have access to those meals. So this is an attempt during those months to make it a little bit easier for people to feed their children feed their families and of course the elderly who are living on a fixed income.” Representative Patsy Hazlewood – Signal Mountain

Hazlewood filing this bill just last week, right now this bill is only a proposal; and still has to make its way through several votes before becoming law.

Also proposed this week, a bill to exempt feminine products from sales tax.

This would take place during the tax-free weekend holiday; which is the last weekend in July.

That’s in addition to the clothing, school supplies, and computers being sold tax-free.