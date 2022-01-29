KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — State Rep. Jason Zachary (R-Knoxville) proposed a new bill Friday that would provide an exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine for Tennessee health care workers.

House Bill 1867 would require any employer who has a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy to grant an exemption for medical or religious reasons to anyone who requests such an exemption. Without the bill, health care providers use a vetting process for exemptions.

The bill would also protect medical practitioners from civil liability if they choose to not get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Zachary said he filed the bill because “forcing our nurses and health care professionals to walk away from their jobs if they don’t get vaccinated is not only unfair but will exacerbate the labor shortage we’re already experiencing in our hospitals and health care setting nationwide.”