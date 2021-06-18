Rep. Burchett says ‘our enemies no longer fear us’ following Biden-Putin summit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Both President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin are saying their summit earlier this week was positive, but at least one local lawmaker disagrees.

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) says that it’s just for show.

“I think it’s basically for show and I don’t think we showed very well. I was, you know, we’ve allowed Russia to have their pipeline and, but we can’t have the Keystone (Pipeline),” Burchett said.

“We’ve got this situation where the hackers are getting into our system, they talked about it but Biden didn’t give any consequences, that’s the difference in him and (Donald) Trump. Our enemies no longer fear us and our friends are questioning whether we’re friends anymore because of the actions we’re taking.”