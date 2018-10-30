President Trump announces rally in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) - President Donald Trump is returning to Tennessee for a MAGA rally in Chattanooga in November.
The president will hold his rally November 4th at the McKenzie Arena at 7:00 p.m. The arena is on the campus of the University of Tennessee, Chattanooga.
President Trump was in Johnson City in September to to boost Republican Marsha Blackburn in her tough U.S. Senate race,
Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer for Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., had this to say about the upcoming rallies:
“We are pleased to announce the final stretch of our national midterm campaign tour with MAGA rallies scheduled in key congressional districts and states including Florida, Missouri, West Virginia, Indiana, Montana, Georgia, Tennessee, and Ohio. It will be a sprint to the finish of the midterms for President Trump who is campaigning hard for GOP House and Senate campaigns across the map. We can’t go back to the days of high taxes and low expectations. Voters must choose the right future on Election Day and support President Trump’s successful America First agenda with the continued support of GOP majorities in the House and Senate,”
Doors will open three hours before the rally begins.
Previous
Trump escalates anti-media rhetoric
Next
Women who become governor will have to
Local News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Hundreds without power after Chapman Hwy crash, down from thousands
- Early voting in Tennessee tops 1 million
- Educators within Knoxville Jewish community comforting children after PA attack
- Gatlinburg man's drone breaks after only one use
- Chancellor to rule on law director's authority in Knox County pension suit
- Knoxville Holocaust escapee shares thoughts after Pittsburgh synagogue attack
- Knoxville vigil in solidarity with Pittsburgh after church shooting
National News
-
- 'I'm going to die:' Survivors relive horrors at Tree of Life
- The Latest: Experts doubt Trump on birthright citizenship
- GOP holds slight edge with 3 million ballots in Florida cast
- Trump: End birthright citizenship for some US-born babies
- NASA spacecraft sets record for closest approach to sun
- Trump to visit a Pittsburgh scarred by violence at synagogue
- Pentagon sending 5,200 troops to border week before midterms
Trending Stories
Video Center
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.