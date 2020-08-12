President Trump, Ivanka made donations to Harris campaign in 2014

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – President Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka donated money to re-elect Senator Kamala Harris as Attorney General back in 2014, according to campaign finance records.
The donations were first reported by the Sacramento Bee in 2019.
Three donations were made under their names for thousands of dollars:
- Sept. 26, 2011: Donald J. Trump donated $5,000
- Feb. 20, 2013: Donald J. Trump donated $1,000
- June 3, 2014: Ivanka Trump donated $2,000
On Tuesday, Senator Kamala Harris was announced as presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s running mate.
Harris is the first Black woman to compete on a major party’s presidential ticket.
The news was confirmed on Twitter Tuesday afternoon. Biden called Harris “a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants.”
