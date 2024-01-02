KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Lt. Governor Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) will be gone for the first few weeks of the upcoming legislative session.

McNally’s absence is due to his recovery from ankle surgery. He shared the following statement:

“While I am pleased to report that I have completed a second successful ankle surgery recently, as a result, I will be absent for the first few weeks of the legislative session. On the orders of my doctor, I will be finishing up my recovery and physical therapy at my home in Oak Ridge. While I will not be physically present, I will be monitoring proceedings remotely and will be in daily, if not hourly, contact with Senate Leadership and staff. I look forward to returning to work in person as soon as I am able.”

According to his communications director, during McNally’s absence, Speaker Pro Tempore Ferrell Haile, Deputy Speakers Dawn White, Shane Reeves and John Stevens will preside over floor sessions. The legislative session begins on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

In February 2023, McNally was hospitalized after he said he experienced symptoms of an irregular heartbeat. He received surgery to have a pacemaker inserted. Nearly a month later in March, McNally faced criticism for commenting on photos of a nearly nude, 20-year-old gay man on Instagram.

McNally was first elected to the Tennessee House of Representatives in 1978. He has served as the state senator from the 5th district, which encompasses Anderson, Loudon, and part of Knox County, since 1987. In 2017, he was elected Senate Speaker and Lieutenant Governor. His current term ends on 2026.