Rep. Burchett & Knox Co. Mayor Jacobs comment on Harris being Biden’s pick for VP candidate

TENNESSEE (WATE) — East Tennessee politicians commenting Wednesday on Senator Kamala Harris as Joe Biden’s pick for running mate on the Democratic Presidential ticket.

Biden and Harris made their first joint campaign appearance Wednesday at an event in Delaware.

Harris is only the third woman to appear in the Vice President slot for a major presidential party and the first Black woman to do so as well.

Meanwhile we noticed that Congressman Tim Burchett tweeted, “I rarely agree with @KamalaHarris on anything. I think she is wrong on about every Dadgum issue. But, it’s pretty cool that we live in a country where an immigrant couple can have a girl that can have a shot at being the most powerful person in the world.”

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs mentioning Burchett’s comments and tweeting, “@timburchett is right. I don’t agree with @KamalaHarris on much, but her selection as a VP candidate–an African-American woman and the child of two immigrant parent–is pretty cool.”

