Rep. Burchett launches external, virtual tour of US Capitol

WASHINGTON – People wanting to see the Capitol won’t have to wait until after the coronavirus pandemic is lifted thanks in part to Rep. Tim Burchett.

The East Tennessee representative on Tuesday launched a Virtual Capitol Tour Experience, a guided video tour of the Capitol that will be available on his official website and social media accounts. He also announced a new, staff-led tour of the exterior of the grounds for constituents visiting Washington.

“My office prides itself on quality constituent services, including hosting visitors for guided tours of our nation’s Capitol Building,” Rep. Burchett said. “With the Capitol closed to in-person tours, for the time being, we needed to find ways to continue providing this important service.

“East Tennesseans can now experience the interior Capitol Building remotely until in-person tours resume, or they can take an in-person guided walking tour around the exterior of the Capitol with a member of my staff.”

The virtual tour includes all the stops constituents see when they visit the Capitol for a tour. Viewers will see and learn about the history of:

Capitol visitors center

Cornerstone of the Capitol Building

Old Supreme Court chamber

Capitol crypt

Capitol Rotunda and its artwork

National Statuary Hall and Tennessee’s two tribute statues

The floor of the U.S. House of Representatives

The external tours of the Capitol Hill Complex will highlight the history and construction of locations on the Capitol grounds, as well as:

External Capitol Building and Capitol visitors center

Capitol Reflecting Pool

Ulysses S. Grant Monument

Summerhouse

Peace Monument

James A. Garfield Monument

Supreme Court Building

Library of Congress buildings

House Office buildings

Constituents can schedule external tours by calling 202-225-5435 or by filling out the tour request form. The Virtual Capitol Tour Experience is available here.

LATEST STORIES