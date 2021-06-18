Rep. Burchett: More people believe in UFOs than in Congress

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Rep. Tim Burchett spoke with TMZ earlier in the week about UFOs ahead of the upcoming UFO report from the office of the Director of National Intelligence

On Friday he shared his thoughts with WATE 6 On Your Side. He said that the sightings of UFOs are one of three things: a diversion to get our attention away from something else, an anomaly on our radar, or it’s something from outer space.

Burchett also spoke with WATE Digital Report Austin Martin about his thoughts on the Biden-Putin summit.