Rep. Tim Burchett appointed to House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — U.S. Representative Tim Burchett is among some Republican members of Congress who were appointed to the House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee.

Rep. Burchett says this new position will give him an influential seat at the table when it comes to fighting for East Tennessee’s transportation and infrastructure needs.

“Interstates 40 and 75, as well as our airports and railways, are drivers of commerce and tourism, while the Tennessee Valley Authority utilizes the powerful Tennessee River system to meet the energy needs of the southeast,” Rep. Burchett said. “I’m excited to strengthen these assets that are important to the regional economy and explore conservative transportation policies in my new role on the committee. I am honored House Republican leadership placed me on this influential committee for my second term in Congress.”

The House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee controls federal policy over road, water, rail and air transportation. The committee also works on policy related to water infrastructure, America’s emergency preparedness and response, federal buildings, federal economic development agencies, and the U.S. Coast Guard.