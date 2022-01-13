(The Hill) – The Republican National Committee alerted the Commission on Presidential Debates on Thursday that it plans to require GOP candidates to not attend presidential debates run by the commission going forward.

“The RNC will initiate the process of amending the Rules of the Republican Party at our upcoming Winter Meeting to prohibit future Republican nominees from participating in CPD-sponsored debates,” wrote Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel in the letter, which was obtained by The Hill.

McDaniel wrote the GOP voters “have lost trust” in the commission and noted that the RNC has proposed a number of reforms to the debate process.

“Unfortunately, neither the tone nor substance of your latest response inspires confidence that the CPD will meaningfully address the serious issues which the RNC has raised,” she said.

If the RNC moves to change its rules, the pullout would mark one of the greatest changes in the history of U.S. presidential debates.

This is a developing story.