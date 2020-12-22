Second stimulus package headed to President Trump’s desk; how did local lawmakers vote?

TENNESSEE (WATE) — A second COVID-19 stimulus bill is head to President Trump’s desk.

The House and the Senate approved the $900 billion package Monday night.

The bill extends unemployment benefits and gives $600 checks to those who qualify for them. It also provides for a small business loan program.

The bill is attached to a $1.4-trillion spending bill; the total cost of the package: $2.3T. This is the second-largest economic stimulus in U.S. history.

The Senate voted 92-6 in favor of the bill, while the House voted 359 to 53 in favor of the bill.

(Tim Burchett interview 1/1/2020)

One of those No votes was Tennessee Republican Congressman Tim Burchett.

“The bill was released earlier this afternoon, giving every elected official not involved in the drafting process little time to effectively evaluate the straight text of the bill. Coronavirus relief for small businesses and working families is desperately needed, but it isn’t going to happen when only a few Washington politicians like Nancy Pelosi get a seat at the negotiating table.”

Rep. Phil Roe, R-Tenn. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool via AP)

Another East Tennessee Congressman, Republican Phil Roe, was one of the Yes votes.

“I was proud to support this COVID-19 relief package, which was long overdue. I’m thankful we were finally able to put partisanship aside and pass relief for America before Christmas.”

Lamar Alexander and Marsha Blackburn

If you’re curious about how Tennessee’s Senators voted, govtrack.us reports that Sen. Lamar Alexander voted in favor, while Sen. Marsha Blackburn voted against the bill.