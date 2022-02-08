KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With Justice Stephen Breyer retiring, the process of confirming a new Supreme Court justice will soon begin. One of the first steps is a hearing before the Senate’s judiciary committee.

Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn is the only Republican woman on the Senate’s judiciary committee. In total, there are 22 members of the committee with 11 Republicans and 11 Democrats. Blackburn said that she is pleased to be a member of the committee and she understands the responsibility that comes with it.

“My process is to look at the writings, the opinions, the rulings of the individual who is coming before us because one of the things I hear from Tennesseans every single week is we want to make certain that people are well qualified,” Blackburn said.

Blackburn says people typically want a justice with experience on the federal bench or who served as a judge and is even-tempered.

President Joe Biden has not yet announced his nominee for Breyer’s seat, but he has said he will stick to his campaign promise to chose a Black woman.