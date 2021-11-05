WASHINGTON (WATE) — All 24 women senators, including Sen. Marsha Blackburn, are calling on President Joe Biden to protect the rights of Afghan women and girls following the U.S. military withdrawal from the country in August.

The letter urges the Biden administration to “develop an interagency plan to preserve the political, economic, social, and basic human rights of Afghan women and girls.”

The letter goes on to say an estimated 3.5 million girls were in school and 100,000 women were enrolled in public and private universities prior to the Taliban’s takeover of the country.

“Women also began to succeed in business and government,” the letter reads. “However, lacking a legitimate Afghan government and military forces to protect them, women and girls are now suffering the predations of a Taliban regime with a track record of brutalizing, isolating, and denying them life and liberty.”

The Associated Press reported since their takeover the Taliban have violently dispersed rallies by women demanding that the rights they had gained in the past 20 years not be taken away. When they last ruled the country in the 1990s, the Taliban had imposed their harsh interpretation of Islamic law or Sharia, banishing women to their homes and denying them the right to education, work and a public life.

“You have committed to press the Taliban to uphold the rights of women and girls, and you have stated that America will maintain an enduring partnership with the people of Afghanistan resisting Taliban rule,” the letter goes on to say. “We will advise, support, and enable those efforts through legislation and engagement with your Administration. Afghan women and girls need our action now.”