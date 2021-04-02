Sen. Blackburn seeks answers following disparities at NCAA basketball tournaments

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sen. Marsha Blackburn wants answers from the NCAA about the unequal treatment of men’s and women’s athletes at this month’s basketball tournaments.

Oregon Ducks player Sedona Prince put out a TikTok video and tweet on March 18 calling out the disparity in weight room facilities between the men’s and women’s tournaments.

The women’s Final Four began Friday in San Antonio. The men’s Final Four begins Saturday in Indianapolis.

In a letter, to the collegiate athletics governing body Blackburn is demanding the playing field be evened out. The senator said the Senate Commerce panel’s subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety and Data Security, of which she is the ranking member, will be watching closely to see that changes are made.

“I think it’s fair to say there is a good bit of frustration with the NCAA, there is a frustration with the lack of certainty, and also the continuity that exists across the entire ecosystem,” Blackburn said.

Blackburn is asking for a response, including an action plan, from the NCAA by the end of next week.