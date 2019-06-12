Sen. Marsha Blackburn promotes 'Secure & Protect' Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WATE) - Senator Marsha Blackburn recently visited the southern border and on Tuesday morning shared her experience at a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting.
This morning's hearing addressed border security.
Blackburn showed her support for the "Secure and Protect" Act. The bill would require those seeking asylum to apply in their home countries instead of at the U.S. border. It would also allow immigration officials to hold families together for up to 100 days, which is five times longer than currently allowed by law, and it would immediately add 500 new immigration judges to reduce the backlog of cases.
Blackburn saying this is much-needed.
"This is just such a heart-wrenching situation, especially when you look at the children," she said.
