KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee State Senator Ken Yager has revealed that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Monday afternoon, Yager made the announcement about his diagnosis on Twitter.

“I want you to know that I have been diagnosed with prostate cancer. I have a great team of doctors who have put me on a good course of treatment. Malinda and I are in good spirits and optimistic. My schedule this Fall will obviously be interrupted occasionally, but I am looking forward to an active role this coming session. We covet your prayers. Thanks.” Tennessee State Sen. Ken Yager (R-Kingston)

Yager was first elected to the State Senate in 2008 after serving as the Roane County Executive from 1982 to 2006, according to his website. He represents the 12th state senate district, which is comprised of parts of Campbell, Fentress, Morgan, Rhea, Roane, Pickett and Scott Counties.

He is a member of several senate committees including Commerce and Labor, Finance, Ways and Means, State & Local Government and the Joint Fiscal Review Committees.

The 113th Tennessee General Assembly is set to convene Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.