Tenn. Senate approves ‘right-to-work’ constitutional amendment

The Tennessee Senate conducts business on the first day of the legislative session Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

TENNESSEE (WATE) — The Tennessee Senate has passed a resolution that would add a “right-to-work” amendment to the state constitution.

The resolution was given final approval Monday night — the measure now goes to the House.

If passed, the resolution would be put on the ballot next year, and would be added to the state constitution if voters approve it.

Tennessee’s right-to-work law says workers can’t be hired or fired based on their decision to join a union or refuse to join one.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, states with right-to-work laws have the authority to determine whether workers can be required to join a labor union to get or keep a job.

“Currently, 27 states and Guam have given workers a choice when it comes to union membership. Labor unions still operate in those states, but workers cannot be compelled to become members as a requirement of their job. Kentucky became the 27th right-to-work state when it enacted HB 1 on Jan. 9, 2017.” NCSL

In 2013, according to the NCSL, Tennessee was the only state to pass legislation, prohibiting waiver rights to join or refrain from joining a union.

This, after right-to-work legislation was introduced in 21 states, District of Columbia and U.S. Congress.

Right-to-Work States