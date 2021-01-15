Tennessee lawmakers poised to OK Medicaid block grant push

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s GOP-dominant Legislature is expected to approve a contentious plan for a drastic overhaul of the state’s Medicaid program.

On Friday, the House is expected to follow the Senate’s vote in hopes of making it difficult for the incoming President-elect Joe Biden’s administration to overturn the deal.

The plan would make Tennessee the first state to receive funding in a lump sum for its Medicaid program through a block grant.

Tennessee received approval under President Donald Trump’s administration last week. Biden has opposed block-grant efforts and can rescind the change.

This week’s votes are required under the 2019 law passed by the General Assembly.